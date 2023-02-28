Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,363 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

