Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

