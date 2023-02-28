Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,419 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.