Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,454 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of UNFI opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.