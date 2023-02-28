Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,521 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,466 shares of company stock worth $3,465,630. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

