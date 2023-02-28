Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,214 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after buying an additional 276,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

