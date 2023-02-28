Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,475 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HY opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

