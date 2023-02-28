Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,496 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

