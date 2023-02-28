Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $698.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

