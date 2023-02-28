Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,729 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 683,877 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

