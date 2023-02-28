Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,241 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
