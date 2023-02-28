Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,241 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

