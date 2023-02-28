Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,547 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TPH opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

