Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 366 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 88.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,565,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,565,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,774 shares of company stock worth $8,239,122. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

