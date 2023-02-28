Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,700 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

