Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,703 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -315.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.