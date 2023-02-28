Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,425 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.