Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 840 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 90,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,582,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.