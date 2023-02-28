Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 876 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,680,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

