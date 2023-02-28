Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 998 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,888 shares of company stock worth $450,833. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

