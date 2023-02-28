Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

