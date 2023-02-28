Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $850.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.