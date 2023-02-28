Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.