Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.