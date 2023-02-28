Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

