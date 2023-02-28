Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

