Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Wael Sawan Acquires 7,213 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14).
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,536.50 ($30.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 534.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,404.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,348.87. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.
Shell Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,021.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
