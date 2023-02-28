Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Wael Sawan Acquires 7,213 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,536.50 ($30.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 534.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,404.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,348.87. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,021.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.82) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

