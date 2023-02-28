Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

