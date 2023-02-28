SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,085 shares of company stock worth $3,148,832 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $270.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.