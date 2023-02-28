Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,385.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536,192 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

