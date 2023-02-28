Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after buying an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

