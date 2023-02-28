Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Richard Amos Purchases 25,070 Shares

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos acquired 25,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,515.40 ($6,655.48).

Richard Amos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skillcast Group alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Richard Amos acquired 67,568 shares of Skillcast Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,189.28 ($17,122.34).

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

Skillcast Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.64 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20.

About Skillcast Group

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.