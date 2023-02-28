SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.50. 82,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 319,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Specifically, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,751 shares of company stock worth $12,389,177 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 4.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.