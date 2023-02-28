SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.50. 82,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 319,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Specifically, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,751 shares of company stock worth $12,389,177 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
