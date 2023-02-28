Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Peter Owen James Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Peter Owen James sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.81), for a total value of £15,720 ($18,969.47).

Solid State Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,307.50 ($15.78) on Tuesday. Solid State plc has a 52-week low of GBX 913 ($11.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,475 ($17.80). The company has a market capitalization of £147.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,828.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,347.83%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.