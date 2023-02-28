South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Financial Comparison

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. South Plains Financial pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.91 $58.24 million $3.23 8.25 Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.37 $93.41 million $2.14 7.13

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 24.56% 16.00% 1.46% Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

