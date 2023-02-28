Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 58 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($150.48).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($151.37).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($150.60).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.45.

Spirent Communications

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

