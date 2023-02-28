Squarespace (SQSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

