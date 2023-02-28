Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $52,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

