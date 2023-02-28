Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Manchester United Put Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 24,993 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 8,628 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

