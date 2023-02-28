Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 4,404 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.61 million. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

