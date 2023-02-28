Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,312 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 1,994 call options.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

