Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 35,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 7,913 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.
Union Pacific Trading Up 10.0 %
NYSE UNP opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.18. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 790,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after purchasing an additional 634,763 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Stories
