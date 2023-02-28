Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 27,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 10,416 call options.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,528.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

