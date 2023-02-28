Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.