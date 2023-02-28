Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) vs. Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.57% 4.73% 2.85% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.48 $87.29 million $0.35 31.09 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.96 $21.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 3 2 1 0 1.67 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.