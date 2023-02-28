Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.