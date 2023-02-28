T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading Up 0.5%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 9,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGRW. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

