Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. 903,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,518 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBLA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.43.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

About Taboola.com

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.