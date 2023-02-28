Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Up 7.5%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 35,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Tandy Leather Factory Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

