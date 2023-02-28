TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

