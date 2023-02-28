TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
