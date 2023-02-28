TEGNA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the average daily volume of 991 put options.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

